UP: Siblings die after tractor hits them

A 32-year-old man and his sister were killed on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley on the Manava road here, police said.

Asothar police station SHO Ranveer Bahadur Singh said, ''Around 11.30 am, a tractor-trolley carrying bricks hit a motorcycle killing both the riders on the spot. ''The deceased have been identified as Devendra Nishad and his sister Meena Nishad (22).'' Singh said the tractor has been seized and its driver arrested, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)