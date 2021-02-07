Left Menu

Uttarakhand flood:French President Macron expresses solidarity with India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 22:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed France's full solidarity with India in the wake of a glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district that triggered a massive flood in the region.

''France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families,'' Macron said on Twitter.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off on Sunday, triggering a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, and leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

A massive operation has been launched to rescue people from the flood-affected areas.

