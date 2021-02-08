Left Menu

Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss flash floods in Uttarakhand

Congress MP Manicka Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss flash floods caused by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Manicka Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss flash floods caused by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. "Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- 'Glacial burst' on Nanda Devi triggered an avalanche and caused flash floods in Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday," the Congress leader said in a letter to Secretary-General of the Lower House.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. The operation to rescue the people trapped in a tunnel is underway and efforts are on to clear the tunnel with the help of the JCB machine, Chamoli Police said.

A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places so far, police added. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a glacier breach. "PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the office of the Prime Minister tweeted on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the nation that relief work is in full progress following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and every attempt is being made to help the affected people.Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's (IAF) initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

