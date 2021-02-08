Biden calls troops at Super Bowl watch parties

President Joe Biden says he spent part of Super Bowl Sunday calling watch parties hosting US troops to thank them for their service.

In a tweet Sunday evening, Biden said he called watch parties in Kabul, Afghanistan, and on board the USS Nimitz, an aircraft carrier deployed to the Middle East.

Biden says, "We are forever in debt to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe." The president also spoke to the millions of people watching the game on television. Biden and his wife, Jill, appeared in a taped message that aired before the game, calling on the public to observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the more than 400,000 deaths to COVID-19 in the US.

