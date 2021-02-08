Left Menu

16-year-old pregnant after being raped; accused held

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:30 IST
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday.

The girl's father had lodged a police complaint against the man, following which he was arrested on Sunday, Karvi Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Tripathi said.

Two months ago, the accused had called the minor to his house on the pretext of watching television, and raped her after threatening to kill her, the SHO said, citing the complaint.

''The girl was sent for medical examination and was found two months pregnant,'' Tripathi said.

