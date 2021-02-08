Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the second day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Maddison Inglis (Australia) Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) Not before 0800 GMT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Giles Simon (France)

MARGARET COURT ARENA 14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Margarita Gasparyan (Russia)

12-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Jessica Pegula (U.S.) Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Not before 0800 GMT Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) v Daria Gavrilova (Australia) JOHN CAIN ARENA

7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Jil Teichmann (Switzerland)

Not before 0500 GMT Tennys Sandgren (U.S.) v 21-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Destanee Aiava (Australia) v Samantha Stosur (Australia) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

