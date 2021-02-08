Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on TuesdayReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:18 IST
Order of play on the main showcourts on the second day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA
4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Maddison Inglis (Australia) Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) Not before 0800 GMT
1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Giles Simon (France)
MARGARET COURT ARENA 14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Margarita Gasparyan (Russia)
12-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Jessica Pegula (U.S.) Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
Not before 0800 GMT Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) v Daria Gavrilova (Australia) JOHN CAIN ARENA
7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Jil Teichmann (Switzerland)
Not before 0500 GMT Tennys Sandgren (U.S.) v 21-Alex de Minaur (Australia)
Destanee Aiava (Australia) v Samantha Stosur (Australia) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
