France's Veolia says has filed latest bid for smaller rival Suez

French water and waste management firm Veolia filed its latest offer on Monday for smaller rival Suez, its chief executive Antoine Frerot said.

Frerot also told reporters Veolia has reiterated its commitments towards preserving jobs as part of any deal.

