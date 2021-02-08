Left Menu

Cong, CPI-M move adjournment motion notice in LS demanding repeal of farm laws

Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP AM Ariff on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding repealing of three farm laws in view of farmers' agitation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP AM Ariff on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding repealing of three farm laws in view of farmers' agitation. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saugat Ray also moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "alleged repression of farmers by Police through barricading and fencing."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over glacial lake burst on Nanda Devi, Uttarakhand. Congress MP Hibi Eden also moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to give special packages to the tourism sectors, which had suffered a loss due to COVID -19.

The Lok Sabha, which witnessed repeated adjournments last week due to opposition protest on new farm laws, is likely to witness normal functioning from today with a broad understanding reached between the government and opposition to take up the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on the day, government sources said. They said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on Tuesday.

The sources said that the discussion on Union Budget is expected to start on Wednesday. (ANI)

