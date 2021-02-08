Left Menu

SC dismisses plea seeking President’s rule in UP over rising crime graph

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a petition seeking imposition of Presidents rule in Uttar Pradesh citing alleged breakdown of Constitutional machinery and rising crime in the state. The top court warned the petitioner-advocate of imposing cost on him and questioned him about the research of crime records of other states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:49 IST
SC dismisses plea seeking President’s rule in UP over rising crime graph
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a petition seeking imposition of President's rule in Uttar Pradesh citing alleged breakdown of Constitutional machinery and rising crime in the state. The top court warned the petitioner-advocate of imposing cost on him and questioned him about the research of crime records of other states. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told petitioner- advocate CR Jaya Sukin that there is no research on the claims which he has been making and asked him how his fundamental rights were violated. Sukin while referring to data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said that he has done his research and crime graph has gone up in Uttar Pradesh.

"In how many states have you studied the crime record? Have you studied crime records of other states? What is your research of crime records in other states? Show us on what basis you are saying this," the bench said. The top court said that there is no research done by him on the claims he has been making. The bench, while dismissing the plea said, "We will impose heavy cost on you if you will argue further". Sukin, who appeared in person in the hearing conducted through video conferencing, alleged that unlawful and arbitrary killings including extrajudicial killings are being perpetrated by police in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that situation has arisen in the state in which the government of Uttar Pradesh cannot be allowed to carry on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

"That imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution in Uttar Pradesh is necessary to save the Indian democracy and lives of 20 Crore people," he claimed in his petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine shock: South Africa halts Astra shot on fears it does not stop mild illness

South Africa halted the rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer cat-and-mouse battle with the pathogen.The novel coro...

Monika Halan's 'Baat Paise Ki' is must-read to grow money

Monika Halans new book Baat Paise Ki Mehnat ki Kamai se Karaye Mehnat is a must-read for all as it talks about various aspects of managing personal finance. The author shows a way to attain financial security in the Indian context. It does ...

Chinese-Australian reporter accused of spreading secrets

China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australias foreign minister said Monday.The arr...

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for 25.2 million pounds 34.6 million, completing the break-up of Philip Greens empire.Like rival ASOSs purcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021