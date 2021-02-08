Left Menu

RS passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:24 IST
The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The bill was introduced in the Upper House of the Parliament last week.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Constitution of India is now fully applicable on Jammu and Kashmir, and that the bill will enable availability of officers in Jammu and Kashmir who have experience of running union territory administration.

He said around 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the bill will increase the strength of officers in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

