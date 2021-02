EU's Borrell Moscow trip cannot be judged a failure, Commission says

The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen has full confidence in the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell despite a difficult trip to Moscow on Friday during which Russia expelled EU diplomats, the European Commission said on Monday.

"The way the visit was organised, the way the press conference was going, what (Russian Foreign Minister) Mr. (Sergei) Lavrov was saying, what the Russian authorities did against European diplomats on the very same day, offered a very clear indication in which Russia wants to go," a Commission spokesman told a regular briefing.

