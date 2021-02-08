Left Menu

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes up case of mother killing minor son

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:47 IST
State Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes up case of mother killing minor son
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala StateCommission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday took up onits own the case in which a 30-year-old madrassa teacherallegedly killed her six-year-old son 'to appease God'' anddirected the authorities concerned to submit a report.

Commission member C Vijayakumar, who visited the house ofthe victim in Palakkad district, said superstitious beliefshad taken the life of a child.

''News reports state that the mother had an inner callwhile praying to commit such a heinous crime.

We have asked the district child welfare committee,district police chief and the district child protectionofficer to submit a report,'' the Commission said in a release.

The woman allegedly killed her son by slitting his throatearly on Sunday at her house at Poolakad in Palakkad district.

The woman, who is pregnant, hadtold police that she hadsacrificed her son ''to please God.'' After the gruesome act, she herself informed the policeabout the crime The victim, the youngest of the woman's three sons, wassleeping with her.

She woke up the boy, took him to the washroom and tied uphis legs before killing him.

Her husband, a Gulf returnee, was asleep in another roomwith their two other sons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Higher blood pressure at night than in daytime may increase Alzheimer's disease risk

Higher blood pressure at night than in daytime may be a risk factor for Alzheimers disease in older men, suggest a new study from researchers at Uppsala University. Higher BP at night than in daytime may increase Alzheimers disease risk The...

Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

Tesla has acquired around USD 1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon. The California company reveale...

Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; British boy wakes from nearly year-long coma unaware of COVID pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now AstraZeneca vaccines efficacy against virus variant Spanish medics suffer ...

Russia expels Albanian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russia said on Monday it was expelling an Albanian diplomat to retaliate in kind for the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Albania last month.The Foreign Ministry said the Albanian diplomat had to leave Russia within 72 hours.A Russian d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021