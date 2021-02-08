State Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes up case of mother killing minor son

The Kerala StateCommission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday took up onits own the case in which a 30-year-old madrassa teacherallegedly killed her six-year-old son 'to appease God'' anddirected the authorities concerned to submit a report.

Commission member C Vijayakumar, who visited the house ofthe victim in Palakkad district, said superstitious beliefshad taken the life of a child.

''News reports state that the mother had an inner callwhile praying to commit such a heinous crime.

We have asked the district child welfare committee,district police chief and the district child protectionofficer to submit a report,'' the Commission said in a release.

The woman allegedly killed her son by slitting his throatearly on Sunday at her house at Poolakad in Palakkad district.

The woman, who is pregnant, hadtold police that she hadsacrificed her son ''to please God.'' After the gruesome act, she herself informed the policeabout the crime The victim, the youngest of the woman's three sons, wassleeping with her.

She woke up the boy, took him to the washroom and tied uphis legs before killing him.

Her husband, a Gulf returnee, was asleep in another roomwith their two other sons.

