Major fire at Guwahati shopping mall

A major fire broke out at ashopping mall in the heart of Guwahati in the early hours ofMonday, officials said.

Eight fire tenders doused the blaze after fire-fighting operations that went on for more than eight hours,they said.

No person was injured in the incident at the upscaleCentral Mall, located on the arterial GS Road, a seniorofficial of the Fire and Emergency Services told PTI.

''We got the information around 5 am. Immediately ourmen started their job with the help of eight fire tenders. Thefire started at a bar on the first floor of the mall. We couldfinally complete the job around 1.30 pm,'' the official said.

The alcohol stock of the bar caught fire, which isdoubted to be started from the electrical panel of the outlet,he added.

Additional Director General of Police-cum-Director ofFire and Emergency Services YK Gautam also rushed to the spotand supervised the entire operations, which involved some ofthe ''most modern'' equipment procured recently, the officialsaid.

