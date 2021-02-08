Left Menu

Third phase of PMKVY launched on Jan 15: Pandey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:12 IST
The government launched the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) on January 15 to train eight lakh youths across the country with an outlay of Rs 948.90 crore, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As on January 29, 35,644 candidates have been enrolled across the country, Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Based on the learning from implementation of PMKVY 1.0 (2015-16) and 2.0 (2016-20), the orientation of the scheme has been changed from supply driven to demand driven under PMKVY 3.0, he said.

''The Government has launched the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) on 15.01.2021, to train 8.00 lakh youths across the country including North Eastern Region with an outlay of Rs. 948.90 crore,'' Pandey said.

Replying to a separate question, Minister of State for Skill Development R K Singh said under PMKVY 2.0, there is a target to train one crore youths of the country.

''As on January 19, 1.07 crore candidates have been trained / oriented across the country,'' Singh said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

