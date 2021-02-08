Goa: Prostitution racket busted; two held, five women rescued

Goa Police has busted a fleshtrade racket that was being run at a massage parlour in Colvabeach area by arresting two men and rescuing five women, acrime branch official said on Monday.

The accused duo allegedly forced the women intoprostitution, the official said.

Police raided the parlour on Saturday on a tip-off, hesaid, adding that a case has been registered under the ImmoralTraffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)