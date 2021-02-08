Left Menu

PTI | Jammu/Newdelhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:48 IST
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K's Samba

An unidentified Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday, officials said.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said the intruder could be a terrorist guide who had come for a reconnaissance or was carrying something to deliver on this side of the border. The incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am, they said.

Jamwal said it was around 2.30 am that the alert BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement and kept a close watch on the intruder who hid himself in the bushes.

“Again at around 9.45 am, he started moving aggressively towards the border fence and was repeatedly warned by the sentry who fired a few rounds,” he told reporters, adding that the intruder was hit and killed.

The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border (IB) on the Indian side, officials said.

“Samba and Kathua sectors along the international border (IB) in Jammu are witness to repeated infiltration attempts (by terrorists). This is the same area where an underground tunnel was detected in August and an intruder was shot dead on November 23 last year,” the IG BSF said.

The senior official said the force was waiting for the investigation report to know exact details of the incident.

“We are waiting for police and Pakistani rangers for a thorough search of the area. He could be a guide or had come for a recce or deliver something on this side. Things will be clear after the investigation,” he added.

PTI NES TAS AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

