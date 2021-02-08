Left Menu

Over 9,100 women officers serving in armed forces, 17,00 females to join as jawans in Army: Defence Ministry

A total of 9,118 women are serving as officers in the three defence forces while the approval has been granted for inducting 1,700 females as jawans in the corps of military police, Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik told the Rajya Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:48 IST
Over 9,100 women officers serving in armed forces, 17,00 females to join as jawans in Army: Defence Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 9,118 women are serving as officers in the three defence forces while the approval has been granted for inducting 1,700 females as jawans in the corps of military police, Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik told the Rajya Sabha. In his reply, the minister stated that the highest percentage of women officers was in the Indian Navy as they comprised 6.5 per cent of its officer force with 704 lady officers.

As per the statement, the Indian Army has 12,18,036 men against 6,807 women who constitute 0.56 per cent of the force. The Indian Air Force has 1,46,727 men against 1,607 and form 1.08 per cent of the force. Indian Navy has 704 female officers who constitute 6.5 per cent of the force. The Indian Army is the largest among the three defence forces and has the highest number of women serving as officers and is now the first force to allow females to join at the rank of Sepoys.

The government said there has been an increase in the number of women personnel in the armed forces (excluding Medical, Dental and Nursing cadres) during the year 2020 compared to the figures in the year 2019. In addition to the provision of Permanent Commission to Women Officers in Judge Advocate General and Army Education Corps, the Government of India has recently announced grant of Permanent Commission to Women Officers in all other Arms/ Services in which they are eligible for commission. Further, the Government has sanctioned 1,700 women in Military Police Corps in a phased manner.

The Indian Air Force undertakes various induction publicity measures to encourage youth including women to join IAF. Modules like direct contact programme, print and electronic media is extensively used to create awareness about IAF and educate students about various mode of entries. Women are employed as officers in Indian Navy since 1992 wherein only three avenues were available to Women viz. Law, Education and Logistics. However, over a period of time, number of other avenues has been opened for women induction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will corner govt over corruption, unemployment during assembly session: Raj BJP chief

The Rajasthan BJP will corner the Congress government in the state over various issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order situation, corruption, unemployment and complete farmer debt waiver during the upcoming assembly session, ...

Couple, son dead, daughter, driver injured in Latur accident

A couple and their son were killedand daughter and driver seriously injured after their carrammed into a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley near Dalajvillage in Laturs Indapur tehsil, police said on Monday.The incident took place around 10pm o...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar general repeats pledge of new election as thousands join protests against coup

Myanmars military leader said on Monday his junta would hold a new election and hand power to the winner as tens of thousands of people took to the streets for a third day to protest against the coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyis civilia...

Arun Bhardwaj becomes first Indian Ultra-Marathon Runner to complete Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run

Arun Kumar Bhardwaj, the only Indian winner of the international multi-day race, added another feather to his cap as he successfully completed his Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run recently. The 560 km non-stop run across three major cities of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021