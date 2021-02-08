Left Menu

Cattle smuggling case: CBI files charge sheet against BSF Commandant Satish Kumar, 6 others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:55 IST
The CBI on Monday filed a charge sheet against BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and six others for their alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border, officials said.

The agency had taken over the case on September 21, 2020.

The charge sheet has been filed against Kumar, the then Commandant of 36 Battalion BSF, Enamul Haque, Anarul Seikh, Golam Mustafa Taniya Sanyal, Badal Krishna Sanyal and Rashida Bibi, the officials said.

In the charge sheet filed before a special court in West Bengal's Asansol, the CBI alleged that Haque was the mastermind of the illegal cattle trade and was assisted by two other accused in connivance with Kumar who was deployed at Murshidabad and Maldah.

''Evidence has been found during investigation regarding the alleged illegal cross-border selling of cattle, the related movement, delivery and use of ill-gotten money,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He alleged that three other accused assisted and showed fictitious business activities to regularise the ill-gotten money.

''Searches were conducted at around 34 locations across the country at the premises of the accused. Then Commandant, BSF and a private person were arrested during the course of investigation,'' Joshi said.

''The said private person continues to be in judicial custody at the time of submission of the charge sheet,'' he added.

