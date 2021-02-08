Thane MACT awards Rs 40 lakh compensation to kin of postman

The Thane MACT awarded compensationof over Rs 40 lakh to the kin of a postman from Vashi in NaviMumbai who died in a freak accident in 2014, officials said onMonday.

Allwin Waidande, 38 when the accident took place onAugust 3, 2014, was run over by a speeding taxi after hismotorcycle dashed against a car parked on the road negligentlyand he landed on the road.

The incident took place under Turbhe police stationlimits.

In his order of February 2, the detailed copy of whichwas made available on Monday, Motor Accident Claims Tribunalmember RN Rokade ordered that the four opponents, comprisingtwo insurance firms and owners of the car and taxi, payWaidande's brother and son Rs 40.36 lakh.

