Left Menu

Thane MACT awards Rs 40 lakh compensation to kin of postman

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:56 IST
Thane MACT awards Rs 40 lakh compensation to kin of postman

The Thane MACT awarded compensationof over Rs 40 lakh to the kin of a postman from Vashi in NaviMumbai who died in a freak accident in 2014, officials said onMonday.

Allwin Waidande, 38 when the accident took place onAugust 3, 2014, was run over by a speeding taxi after hismotorcycle dashed against a car parked on the road negligentlyand he landed on the road.

The incident took place under Turbhe police stationlimits.

In his order of February 2, the detailed copy of whichwas made available on Monday, Motor Accident Claims Tribunalmember RN Rokade ordered that the four opponents, comprisingtwo insurance firms and owners of the car and taxi, payWaidande's brother and son Rs 40.36 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson confident in COVID-19 vaccines as South Africa pauses AstraZeneca rollout

London UK, February 8 ANISputnik The UK government is very confident about the effectiveness of all the COVID-19 vaccines that the country has approved for use so far, despite South Africas decision to pause the rollout of the AstraZenecaOx...

UN experts disturbed by deluge of criminal cases against Thai monarchy critics

Bangkok Thailand, February 8 ANISputnik A panel of UN human rights experts said on Monday they were alarmed by the increasingly severe use of an archaic law punishing insults to Thailands royal family. We are profoundly disturbed by the rep...

Sunil Dawar smashes U-20 men's 5000m national record

Madhya Pradeshs Sunil Dawar smashed the 24-year-old U-20 mens 5000m national record on his way to winning a gold medal in the National Junior Athletics Championships here on Monday.Dawar showcased his talent by clocking 14 minutes 13.95 sec...

Will corner govt over corruption, unemployment during assembly session: Raj BJP chief

The Rajasthan BJP will corner the Congress government in the state over various issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order situation, corruption, unemployment and complete farmer debt waiver during the upcoming assembly session, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021