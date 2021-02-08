Left Menu

Bora new chairman of Assam Public Service Commission

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:09 IST
The Assam government on Mondayappointed Rajiv Kumar Bora as the Chairman of the Assam PublicService Commission, an official notification said.

The notification issued by the Personnel Departmentsaid the retired IAS officer has been appointed to the postwith effect from the date of taking charge.

Bora is a retired additional chief secretary.

The post of APSC chairman fell vacant after the termof earlier APSC chief Pallab Bhattacharyya ended.

