MoD signs contract with BEL for procuring of ship-borne software-defined radio system

The defence ministry on Monday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to procure a software-defined radio tactical ship-borne system worth over Rs 1,000 crore, according to an official statement.

The procurement of SDR-Tac (software-defined radio tactical) ''will bring strategic depth to the armed forces'', the defence ministry's statement said.

The SDR-Tac is a four channel multi-mode, multi-band, 19-inch rack mountable, ship-borne software defined radio system, it said.

''It is intended to serve ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore and ship-to-air voice and data communication for network centric operations,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)