MoD signs contract with BEL for procuring of ship-borne software-defined radio system

MoD signs contract with BEL for procuring of ship-borne software-defined radio systemPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:43 IST
The defence ministry on Monday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to procure a software-defined radio tactical ship-borne system worth over Rs 1,000 crore, according to an official statement.
The procurement of SDR-Tac (software-defined radio tactical) ''will bring strategic depth to the armed forces'', the defence ministry's statement said.
The SDR-Tac is a four channel multi-mode, multi-band, 19-inch rack mountable, ship-borne software defined radio system, it said.
''It is intended to serve ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore and ship-to-air voice and data communication for network centric operations,'' the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- channel multi-mode
- Bharat Electronics
- rack mountable
- SDR-Tac