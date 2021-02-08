HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL71 LDALL-UTTARAKHAND DISASTER U'khand disaster: 20 bodies recovered, 197 missing; experts study cause Dehradun/New Delhi: Twenty bodies have been recovered and nearly 200 people still missing after the Uttarakhand disaster apparently caused by a glacier burst, officials said Monday, as multiple agencies worked at rescuing over 30 workers feared trapped in a tunnel at a power project site.

PAR51 RS-LDALL PM Modi slams those abusing Sikhs, appeals to farmers to end protest New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed those abusing agitating Sikh farmers, saying it will not do the country any good as he went on to appeal to the protesting farmers to call off their over two-month-long stir, assuring them of continuing with the purchase of crops at an administered price or MSP.

DEL51 FARMERS-GOVT-TALKS After PM's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date New Delhi: Farmer unions agitating against the three agri laws on Monday asked the government to fix a date for the next round of talks, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to end their stir and invited them to resume the dialogue.

DEL67 UKD-FLOOD-CAUSE-RAWAT Abrupt snowslide, not glacier burst, might have caused the calamity: Rawat says quoting scientists Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday quoted scientists to say that the areas where avalanches struck on Sunday was not prone to such activities, and the calamity might have been caused by an ''abrupt sliding down'' of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill, rather than due to a glacier burst.

DEL73 RSQ-DEF-WOMEN Indian Navy employed the maximum percentage women among three services New Delhi: The Indian Navy has the maximum percentage of women in its workforce among the three services at 6.5 per cent, according to details provided by the government in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

DELHI DEL62 PAK-BORDER-3RDLD INTRUDER BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K's Samba Jammu/New Delhi: An unidentified Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday, officials said.

DEL74 CONG-SOCIAL MEDIA Cong launches 'Join Social Media' campaign; Rahul says online warriors will counter hate New Delhi: The Congress on Monday launched a 'Join Congress Social Media' campaign with an aim to have five lakh online ''warriors'' who, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said, will counter hate and ''defend the idea of India''.

BOM14 MH-CELEBRITIES-LD DESHMUKH Maha govt to probe celebs tweets on farmer protest; BJP fumes Mumbai/New Delhi: The Maharashtra government's intelligence department will conduct a probe into allegations that some celebrities were under pressure to post tweets with regard to the farmers' protest, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday, drawing an angry response from the BJP.

CAL16 WB-MAMATA-CENTRE Centre a cruel govt, Gujarat will never rule Bengal : Mamata Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Centre calling it ''a cruel government'' for its meagre advance to the state after Cyclone Amphan and said ''Gujarat will never be able to rule Bengal''.

MDS7 TN-SASIKALA-POLITICS Sasikala says she will be involved in active politics Tirupathur (TN): Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Monday said she will involve herself in active politics following her return to Tamil Nadu after completing a four year prison term in Bengaluru in a corruption case.

SPORTS SPD22 SPO-CRI-LD IND Set world record target of 420, India in trouble at 39/1 Chennai: India were left with the herculean task of chasing a world record 420 after England refused to declare in an unfocussed second essay, cut short by Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliance on a sharply turning fourth day strip in the opening Test here on Monday.

LEGAL LGD18 DL-HC-3RDLD FUTURE-AMAZON HC stays direction to maintain status quo on Future-Reliance deal New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed its single judge direction to Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and various statutory authorities to maintain status quo with regard to the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

LGD13 SC-ANSARI Punjab is vociferously defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Monday that the Punjab government has ''vociferously defended'' gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is in district jail Rupnagar in connection with an alleged extortion case, and he is “enjoying” in the prison there.

FOREIGN FGN25 NEPAL-OLI-INDIA Nepal-India border issue should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and dialogue: Oli Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that the border issue with India should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and political dialogue on the basis of facts and evidence, equality, dignity and justice, instead of bowing down to undue influence and pressure.

FGN28 CHINA-BIDEN-LD XI China gives Biden's dig at Xi lacking 'D' bone a pass; Calls for managing differences Beijing: China on Monday chose to ignore US President Joe Biden's comment that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping lacked a democratic bone in his body but said the two countries should focus on cooperation and manage their differences.

