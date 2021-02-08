Russia says EU's expulsion of its diplomats is unjustified -Ifax

Russia says EU's expulsion of its diplomats is unjustified -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:55 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden was unjustified and unfriendly, the Interfax news agency reported.
The trio expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliatory move for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
