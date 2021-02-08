Dutch government: night-time curfew against coronavirus through March 3

Dutch government: night-time curfew against coronavirus through March 3Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:51 IST
The Dutch government said on Monday that the country's night-time curfew would be extended through March 3.
The measure is needed to help counter the spread of the coronavirus, Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
