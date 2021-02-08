Left Menu

Arms licensing case: Suspended IAS officer reinstated in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:39 IST
Arms licensing case: Suspended IAS officer reinstated in J-K

A 2010-batch IAS officer, suspended a year ago in an arms licensing case, was on Monday reinstated by the Jammu and Kashmir government following recommendations of a review committee, an official order said.

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan was placed under suspension in February last year after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with issuance of a large number of arms licences on the basis of forged documents.

“As recommended by the review committee, constituted on September 22 last year, suspension of Ranjan is revoked and he is reinstated with immediate effect,” the order issued by General Administration Department read.

However, it said his period of suspension shall be decided separately.

Consequent upon the above, the order said, Ranjan is posted as additional secretary to the government's revenue department.

He will also hold the charge of additional chief executive officer of the Jammu and Kashmir land records management agency in addition to his own duties, the order issued by the order of the Lieutenant Governor said.

Last year, the CBI had arrested Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui in connection with the arms licensing case.

During the CBI's investigation, the alleged role of Ranjan and Rafiqui, who held the position of district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-EU economy to rally in Q2 as vaccine roll-out accelerates-EU executive

Europes economy is likely to rally in the second quarter as an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out allows governments to gradually lift lockdown restrictions, the European Commissions vice president for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis ...

Constable rescues elderly couple after building blaze

Prompt action of a constable saved the lives of a lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday.The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building...

Bengal will be future global investment destination, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of infrastructure development projects and said the state will move forward and the world will come here. Inaugurating a programme of state youth and sports department, s...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit records again; bitcoin surges after Tesla move

A gauge of global stock markets hit another all-time high on Monday as optimism grew that U.S. lawmakers will soon pass a COVID-19 aid package, and bitcoin surged to a record high after Tesla revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021