New Kolkata Police Commissioner calls on Governor

Newly-appointed Kolkata PoliceCommissioner Soumen Mitra called on West Bengal GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar on Monday.

Dhankhar tweeted that Mitra presented him a book'Under the Banyan Tree: The Forgotten Story of BarrackporePark' which has been jointly authored by him and his wifeMonabi Mitra.

The Kolkata Police commissioner called on the governorat the Raj Bhavan.

Mitra took charge as the commissioner of KolkataPolice on Monday from Anuj Sharma, who has taken over as theadditional director general, CID, West Bengal.

With the assembly elections in West Bengal due inApril-May, the state government on Saturday ordered thetransfer of 22 IPS officers, including the commissioners offour police commissionerates, and two WBPS officers at one go.

The government order had said that ''these appointmentsare made in the interest of public service.'' PTI AMRRG RG

