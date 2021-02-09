Left Menu

43-year-old man arrested for rape, murder of Kolkata girl: Police

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 00:28 IST
A 43-year-old man was arrested onMonday in connection with the rape and killing of a girl inKolkata's Jorabagan area, police said.

The accused, a native of Bihar's Begusarai who workedat a shop in the area, has confessed to the crime along with asecurity guard who was arrested on Friday, a senior policeofficer claimed.

He was picked up by sleuth of the Kolkata Police'sDetective Department on Sunday afternoon and was grilled theentire night after which he admitted to the crime, the officersaid.

''He has admitted being with the other accused andcommitting the crime together,'' he said.

He has been booked under the Protection of Childrenfrom Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, besides IPC sections 302(murder) and 376(AB) that deals with punishment for rape onwoman under 12 years of age, the officer said.

The victim, a resident of Sovabazar, was visiting hermaternal uncle's residence in Jorabagan on Wednesdayand went missing in the evening, police said.

The next morning her body was found lying in a pool ofblood on the staircase that led to the terrace of a multi-storied building in the locality, they said.

