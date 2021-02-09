Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrantsReuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 01:32 IST
Colombia will give temporary protective legal status to Venezuelan migrants, President Ivan Duque said on Monday in a joint announcement with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Colombia has for years been the top destination for people fleeing economic and social collapse in neighboring Venezuela. Some 966,000 of the more than 1.7 million Venezuelan migrants living in Colombia do not currently have legal status.
The protective status will be valid for 10 years.
