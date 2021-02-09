Left Menu

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail in national security case

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-02-2021 07:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 07:39 IST
Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the city's national security law.

Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. He was granted a HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail by a lower court on Dec. 23 only for the Court of Final Appeal to bring him back into custody on Dec. 31 for another hearing.

