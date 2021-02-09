Parliament Schedule for Tuesday, February 9 LOK SABHA -Motion of thanks on the president's address Bills for consideration and passing -The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 RAJYA SABHA -Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (SpecialProvisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 PTIDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)