Parliament Schedule for Tuesday, February 9PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:32 IST
Parliament Schedule for Tuesday, February 9 LOK SABHA -Motion of thanks on the president's address Bills for consideration and passing -The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 RAJYA SABHA -Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (SpecialProvisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 PTIDV
