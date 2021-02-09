Left Menu

Cong MP Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in LS over farm laws

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the three farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:32 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the three farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament has been continuously witnessing uproar for the last four days over the opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at several border points of the national capital since late November, demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. The Lok Sabha on Monday took up discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address after seeing disruptions over four days last week over the opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws.

When the House met after an adjournment on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the House every year expresses its thanks to the President for his address to the joint sitting of two Houses and opposition members also agree that "healthy democratic traditions" should continue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on February 10, sources told ANI. (ANI)

