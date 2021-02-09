Left Menu

Toll climbs to 28 in Uttarakhand disaster, CM undertakes aerial survey of affected areas

The NDRF said its personnel recovered 2 bodies from the debris in Raini village on Tuesday morning.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:49 IST
Toll climbs to 28 in Uttarakhand disaster, CM undertakes aerial survey of affected areas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two more bodies of the around 170 missing in the Uttarakhand disaster were recovered from the debris in Raini village on Tuesday, while rescuers worked through tonnes of muck and slush to rescue around 30 workers trapped in a tunnel at a power project site in Tapovan.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who reached Tapovan on Monday evening to review rescue efforts, undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas on Tuesday and also met 12 workers who were rescued from the tunnel on Sunday evening.

Talking to reporters, Rawat said the priority is to get to those trapped inside the tunnel and save as many lives as possible. Additional heavy machines could be pressed into service to expedite the process of clearing tonnes of debris inside the tunnel blocking the path of rescue personnel. The NDRF said its personnel recovered 2 bodies from the debris in Raini village on Tuesday morning. With the recovery of the two bodies, the toll in the disaster climbed to 28 while around 170 are still missing.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district on Sunday.It appeared to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Experts, however, are still trying to determine the exact cause of the disaster in Joshimath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Rules-McGuire steps down as Collingwood president after racism report

Collingwood Magpies long-serving president Eddie McGuire stepped down from his role on Tuesday following an independent review which found systemic racism within the Australian Football League AFL club. McGuire, who spent 22 years at Collin...

4 hurt in fire after cylinder explodes in Noida company

Four people were injured on Tuesday when a fire broke out on the premises of a private company in Noida following an LPG cylinder explosion, police said.The incident took place around 11 am in Sector 4 of the city, the police said.Those inj...

Healthcare attains foremost priority for the first time in Union Budget says Gandharv Roy, Medica Group of Hospitals

Kolkata West Bengal India, February 9 ANIBusinessWire India It took a COVID 19 and the obliteration of 154K of the populace from India between March 2020 - Feb 2021, to mark the first day of February, to earmark Healthcare sector as an utmo...

Italy's Berlusconi says Europe will like League decision to back Draghi govt - paper

The decision by Italys far-right League party to back the government that former ECB head Mario Draghi is trying to forge is wise ad will be appreciated in Europe, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was quoted as saying on Tuesday.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021