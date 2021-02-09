Amaravati land case: SC adjourns hearing on Andhra govt's plea against HC order till March 5

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court order that had stayed the Special Investigation Teams (SIT) probe into the alleged "illegal purchase" of land in Amaravati till March 5. A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan allowed Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, who were petitioners before the High Court, to file their replies by March 5.

TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Raja had filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the formation of the special investigation team (SIT) pursuant to which the High Court stayed the government's orders setting up the SIT. Earlier, the apex court had stayed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's gag order on media reporting in relation to the FIR registered against a former advocate general in Amaravati land case. It also issued notice to the ex advocate general on the Andhra Pradesh government's plea.

The Bench had asked the High Court not to finally decide the former advocate general's plea against the FIR. The top court had not interfered with the stay order passed by the High Court on the investigation into the FIR registered for the Amaravati land scam.

The allegations pertained to the purchase of lands at Amaravati after the state announced its plans to form the new capital there. The High Court order had restrained any media reporting in relation to the FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau alleging corruption and illegal land transactions in relation to the shift of the capital to Amravati after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. (ANI)

