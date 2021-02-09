Left Menu

UK had 'one or two' Brexit teething issues on fishing, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:13 IST
Britain has suffered "one or two teething issues" in exporting fish to the European Union after Brexit, the country's environment minister said on Tuesday, in comments that are likely to anger fishermen struggling to trade.

Small fishing firms have largely failed to export their goods to Europe after the post-Brexit introduction of catch and health certificates, customs declarations and higher transport costs made trade too expensive and too slow for EU buyers.

"The border flows have actually been for most sectors very good," Environment Secretary George Eustice told Times Radio. "We have had one or two teething issues on fisheries."

