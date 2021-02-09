Cricket-England beat India by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in four-test series

England crushed India by 227 runs in the opening test to go 1-0 up in the four-test series at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a record 420 for victory, the hosts were bowled out for 192 in the second session, with captain Virat Kohli topscoring for them with a fighting 72.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)