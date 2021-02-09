Murder accused found hanging from tree

Murder accused found hanging from treePTI | Sambhal | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:11 IST
The body of a murder accused was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Tuesday morning, police said.
Ramveer (45) was found hanging in Kel village in Gunnaur area, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.
Ramveer was named in an FIR at Islamnagar police station in Budaun for allegedly killing Jai Singh alias Sakhi last Saturday.
He had gone absconding from Badaun after the incident and was residing in Kel village with his daughter.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding they are probing the matter.
