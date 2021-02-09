Farmer dies by suicide in UP

Farmer dies by suicide in UPPTI | Banda | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:54 IST
A 55-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Jaspura village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Tuesday.
According to his family members, the farmer took the extreme step as he was upset over stray cattle damaging his crop.
The farmer, Subhash Singh, was found hanging on Tuesday morning, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.
The farmer's son told police his father had gone to the field on Monday night but did not return.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding a probe is on into the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Station House
- Banda
- Pankaj Kumar Singh
- Uttar
- Jaspura
- Subhash Singh
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl; Case against film team accused of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia dismissed and more
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Moment of joy': live music in an empty New York storefront; The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl and more
NFL-The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl