Left Menu

93 NTPC workers missing in Uttarakhand glacier burst incident

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh on Tuesday said that 93 workers of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited are missing, while 39 are still stuck in the Tapovan tunnel in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:47 IST
93 NTPC workers missing in Uttarakhand glacier burst incident
Union Minister RK Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh on Tuesday said that 93 workers of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited are missing, while 39 are still stuck in the Tapovan tunnel in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident. "93 NTPC workers are missing, 39 still stuck in the tunnel, we are trying to reach them. We are planning to install Early Warning System as a precautionary measure against avalanches," Singh told ANI.

"Financial aid of Rs 20 lakhs will be given to the deceased's family," he added. The rescue operation is underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli.

Earlier today, a joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF, and SDRF entered the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point where the debris has been cleared. As per the State Emergency Operations Center, Dehradun, 16 firemen are deployed at the site along with 26 personnel of police.

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has reached 29 after three more bodies were recovered from the debris, said the Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Swati S Bhadoria."Three more bodies recovered and the death toll in the glacier disaster has mounted to 29," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 deaths 7 states/UTs in 3 weeks: Govt

Seven states and UTs have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any such fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that from the pandemic point of view consistent ...

Narayanasamy to meet President to seek recall of Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Tuesday left for Delhi, accompanied by a threemember delegation, to meet the President to seek recall of LtGovernor Kiran Bedi, for allegedly impeding implementation ofvarious decisions of the elec...

DRI arrests 3 for dealing in drugs in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI on Tuesday arrested three people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act for illegal NRx drugs diversion and dealings. In a week-long operation conducted by DRI in Indore, Shivpu...

Four serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza virus

Four serological samples of bird droppings collected from Delhi zoo have been found positive for the Avian influenza virus, authorities said on Tuesday.The National Zoological Park NZP in the capital said the samples found positive for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021