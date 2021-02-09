Left Menu

Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise begins

A three-week long joint military exercise involving Pakistani and Turkish special forces began in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony of the exercise was held at the Pakistani military's Special Service Group (SSG) headquarters in Tarbela at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistan Army said in a statement. Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan Army's SSG are participating in the exercise aiming to cover specialist skills including counter-terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon, and search, fire and manoeuvre techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, and rescue and free fall operations, it said.

''The joint military exercise will further strengthen the bond between the two nations and will also help in adapting to emerging military modernisation and cooperation,'' the statement said.

Pakistan and Turkey have increased defence and military cooperation in recent years.

In January, Turkey started the construction of the third MILGEM Ada class corvette for the Pakistan Navy at a ceremony held in Istanbul. MILGEM vessels are 99-metre-long with a displacement of 24,00 tonnes and can move at a speed of 29 nautical miles. MILGEM anti-submarine combat frigates have advance radar-evading technologies. Pakistan in July 2018 had signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships from Turkey.

