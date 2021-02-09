Delhi Police acted swiftly, in impartial manner during northeast Delhi riots: Govt to LS

The Delhi Police had acted swiftly and in an impartial and fair manner while dealing with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that proportionate and appropriate actions were taken by the Delhi Police to control the situation.

''During the northeast Delhi riots, Delhi Police acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner. Proportionate and appropriate actions were taken by Delhi Police to control the situation,'' he said replying a written question.

''Sincere, dedicated and incessant efforts made by Delhi Police brought the riotous situation to normalcy within a short span of time and also prevented the riots from spreading across to other areas of Delhi and NCR,'' he added. Reddy said the police used appropriate force to control the crowd and disperse it and necessary legal and preventive actions were taken by Delhi Police on all complaints and calls received, as per law and procedures.

