UK minister discusses ties with Maha during Mumbai visit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

UK Secretary for International Trade Elizabeth Truss on Tuesday discussed the environment, tourism and cultural ties between her country and Maharashtra during a visit here.

Truss, who is also UK Minister for Women inequalities, visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) headquarters, a heritage structure, and the iconic gateway of India during her tour of the metropolis.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, whoaccompanied Truss during the BMC headquarters visit, said thetwo discussed trade, environment, tourism and cultural ties between the state and the UK during the visit.

He said Maharashtra and the UK will strive to unlockthe potential between the cultural hotspots of Mumbai andLondon.

Today, I hosted Secretary of State for InternationalTrade, Honble Minister for Women & Equalities, UK @trusslizand Trade Commissioner @alangemmell at the @mybmc HQ where Itook them for a heritage tour of the building, Thackeraytweeted after the meeting.

We discussed trade, environment, tourism and culturalties between Maharashtra and the United Kingdom and willstrive to work together, unlock the potential between the twocultural hotspots of Mumbai and London.

''Cricket was definitely not discussed today! saidThackeray.

The England cricket team is currently visiting Indiaand the hosts lost the first Test in Chennai on Tuesday.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Municipal CommissionerIqbal Singh Chahal and standing committee chairman YashwantJadhav were also present when Truss visited the BMCheadquarters in south Mumbai.

