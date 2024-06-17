Left Menu

Voltage Spike Disrupts Services at Delhi Airport

A voltage imbalance from the power grid supplier briefly disrupted baggage acceptance and Digi Yatra services at Delhi International Airport. DIAL switched terminals to diesel generator load to maintain essential services. The voltage stabilized within an hour, allowing services to resume normally.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:45 IST
Delhi International Airport faced a brief disruption in baggage acceptance and Digi Yatra services due to a voltage imbalance from the power grid supplier on Monday. According to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a significant voltage spike at the grid was detected around 2 PM, reportedly caused by the tripping of a 765KV line.

To ensure the continuity of essential services, DIAL proactively transferred all terminals to diesel generator (DG) load. The airport's power back-up system was activated within minutes, facilitating passengers at all touch points.

By 3 PM, the grid voltage stabilized, and services were transitioned back to the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) grid load. The diesel generator supply was subsequently disconnected, restoring normal operations at the airport.

