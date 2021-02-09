Border fencing construction, Hi-Tech surveillance among steps to check smuggling along India-Bangladesh border: MHA
Construction of border fencing and floodlighting, and introduction of Hi-Tech surveillance equipment are among the slew of steps taken by the Central government to deter infiltration and smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:03 IST
Construction of border fencing and floodlighting, and introduction of Hi-Tech surveillance equipment are among the slew of steps taken by the Central government to deter infiltration and smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed. In Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai gave the information on Tuesday in a written reply to the question by BJP MP from Basti Harish Dwivedi.
Dwivedi asked whether the government proposes to further strengthen the border adjoining Bangladesh in view of the ongoing smuggling cases. Replying to another question, the MHA informed that the central government didn't propose to erect an impenetrable wall in place of barbed wires along the India-Pak border. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- India
- BJP MP
ALSO READ
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, ex-Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan given Padma Bhushan: MHA.
FM tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
Oppn raises slogans against 3 farm laws in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables pre-Budget Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha.
DMK MP D Ravi Kumar moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha