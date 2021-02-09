Left Menu

Par panel asks ministries not to delay tabling of notifications in RS on statutory orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:13 IST
A parliamentary panel has asked Union ministries and departments not to delay tabling of notifications related to statutory orders in the Rajya Sabha, saying such delays are ''totally avoidable'' and are against recommendations made by it in the past.

In its report on statutory orders laid on the table of the Upper House of Parliament during its 252nd Session, the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Rajya Sabha, noted that out of 15 delayed notifications laid by union ministries or departments during the session, two were delayed by seven months, six by eight months, two by nine months and five by ''10 or more'' months.

The ongoing Budget session is the 253rd session of the Upper House.

A statutory order is the result of a law or an Act of Parliament and has express legal backing. A notification is issued to inform the general public about the statutory order. ''The Committee would like to draw the attention of few ministries whose notifications were laid on the table of Rajya Sabha after a considerable delay -- Commerce and Industry (Department of Commerce) - one year; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution) -- one year and one month,'' its recommendation said.

''The Committee, once again, impresses upon all Ministries/Departments in general and specifically those mentioned above, to avoid such delays in the future,'' it said.

The committee feels that such delays are totally avoidable and in violation of its recommendations contained in its 131st report, the panel noted.

It said in case the delay in laying of notifications is unavoidable, the ministry concerned should attach a delay statement from its minister citing cogent reasons for the delay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

