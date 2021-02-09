India, China discuss issues relating to UN Security Council

India and China on Tuesday held discussions on a wide range of issues relating to the United Nations Security Council, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA said the Chinese delegation was briefed about India's priorities during its UNSC tenure in the meeting that took place in the virtual format.

''Both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. The Indian delegation briefed the Chinese side on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure,'' the MEA said in a statement. It said both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UNSC agenda.

China is a permanent member of the UNSC while India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member on January 1.

In August, India is scheduled to serve as the president of the powerful UN body.

The Indian delegation was headed by Prakash Gupta, joint secretary (UNP and Summits) in the MEA. The Indian team comprised officials from East Asia (EA) and UN Economic and Social (UNES) divisions of the MEA as well as from the India's Permanent Mission in New York and Indian embassy in Beijing. The Chinese side at the meeting was led by Yang Tao, director general of the department of international organisations and conferences at the Chinese foreign ministry.

India and China are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)