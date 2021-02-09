Left Menu

5 rescued after house collapses in Delhi's Sadar Bazar; mayor visits site

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:43 IST
Five people were rescued after a house collapsed in the Sadar Bazar area of north Delhi on Tuesday, fire services officials said.

A call about the incident was received around 10.30 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

Five people have been rescued, of whom three are in a critical condition, he added.

The injured have been shifted to the Bara Hindu Rao hospital. The rescue operation lasted till 2.31 pm, the official said.

A senior police official, however, said two injured persons -- Naseem (30) and his mother Zarima (60) -- were rushed to the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital.

They had suffered minor injuries and were later discharged, the police said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident and expressed his concern.

''Deeply worried to hear about the collapse of a residential building in Sadar Bazar area. The rescue & medical teams and district administration are present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway, I am constantly monitoring the situation,'' he said in the tweet.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash visited the site and took stock of the situation.

''I have issued instructions to the department concerned to undertake relief work and extend all possible help to those injured and locals,'' Prakash said.

He has also asked officials to survey old buildings which need repair or are dangerous for habitation.

''Those which need repair will be repaired urgently and the dangerous ones, which are beyond repair, will be vacated and demolished so that there is no chance of any casualty. The dangerous buildings will be cordoned off to isolate the property,'' the mayor said.

