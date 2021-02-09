Biden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rules

Biden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rulesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:59 IST
China has not upheld its commitments in bilateral ties with the United States in recent years, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee as budget director, told senators during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
Tanden raised questions about the U.S.-China trade agreement signed in January 2020 and told senators that bilateral trade ties had not been effective in changing China's "mercantilist" approach and failure to abide by global trading rules.
Asked if she viewed Chinese video-sharing app Tik Tok as a security threat, Tanden said, "I think we should be concerned about any entity that takes information and shares its private technological information. To the extent TikTok is doing that, I would share that concern."
