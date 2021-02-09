Night curfew clamped in Indo-Bangla border

Night curfew and prohibitoryorders have been clamped along the Indo-Bangladesh border inAssam's Cachar district with immediate effect, an officialrelease said on Tuesday.

The order has been promulgated in view of themovement of extremist elements out to create law and orderproblem in the district and also unauthorised movement ofcommodities, including cattle from the district through theareas surrounding the district borders.

The order will remain in force for the next twomonths, the release added.

Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli issued anorder by which movement of individuals shall remain strictlyprohibited between sunset to sunrise within one km radius ofIndo-Bangladesh border of Cachar district.

No person shall be allowed to move on Surma river oron its high bank within the limit of the territory in actualcontrol of India in the district between sunset to sunrise.

No person shall be allowed to ply their boats on theriver for fishing and the requisite permission has to beobtained from the Katigorah circle officer.

No person will be allowed to carry on any vehicle,handcart, rickshaw or any other modes of transport, essentialcommodities like sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, salt andothers between sunset to sunrise within the five km beltinside the district along the Bangladesh border.

The order will, however, not apply to the state andcentral government employees on duty in the border areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)