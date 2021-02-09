Left Menu

Officials: IS militants kill 6 Bedouins in Egypt's Sinai

Islamic State group militants Tuesday killed at least six Bedouins in an ambush for their alleged collaboration with the Egyptian military in the countrys restive part of Sinai Peninsula, security officials said.The ambush took place in the mountainous Maghara area in central Sinai when militants from a local IS affiliate established a fake checkpoint and opened fire on two vehicles carrying Bedouins, the officials said.

PTI | El-Arish | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:44 IST
Officials: IS militants kill 6 Bedouins in Egypt's Sinai

Islamic State group militants Tuesday killed at least six Bedouins in an ambush for their alleged collaboration with the Egyptian military in the country's restive part of Sinai Peninsula, security officials said.

The ambush took place in the mountainous Maghara area in central Sinai when militants from a local IS affiliate established a fake checkpoint and opened fire on two vehicles carrying Bedouins, the officials said. They said a seventh Bedouin was missing following the attack.

Bedouins are from the nomadic Arab Trabin tribe.

The two security officials spoke on conditions of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Egypt has been battling militants in the northern part of Sinai Peninsula for years. Violence and instability there intensified after the 2013 military ouster of Mohammed Morsi, an elected but divisive Islamist president amid nationwide protests against his brief rule.

The militants carried out numerous attacks, mainly targeting security forces, minority Christians and those who they accuse of collaborating with the military and police.

The pace of IS attacks in Sinai's main theater and elsewhere has slowed to a trickle since February 2018, when the military launched a massive operation in Sinai that also encompassed parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country's western border with Libya.

The seven tribesmen were allegedly collaborating with security forces in the region under the so-called Sinai Tribes Union, which helps provide intelligence to the military and police forces.

The Bedouins, with their local knowledge, accompany forces on patrols and raids searching for weapons cashes. They also man checkpoints to control roads. Scores of Bedouins have been killed in the past couple of years.

Also on Monday, the militants shot dead a conscript on duty in Gifgafa village in central Sinai, the officials said. The fight against militants in Sinai has largely taken place hidden from the public eye, with journalists, non-residents and outside observers barred from the area. The conflict has also been kept at a distance from tourist resorts at the southern end of the peninsula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's impeachment trial starts with graphic video of deadly Capitol assault

Donald Trumps historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last months deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate. House of Representatives Dem...

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowes Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and the executive...

FACTBOX-What Biden is doing to bring more refugees into the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden is proposing to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 from the record-low 15,000 set by his predecessor Donald Trump.U.S. State Department officials are expected to meet this week with key lawmakers in a form...

Biden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rules

President Joe Bidens pick as budget director on Tuesday struck a critical tone against China, voicing concern about potential security threats posed by Chinese technology and accusing Beijing of failing to meet bilateral commitments. Neera ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021