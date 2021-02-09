Explosions near Syrian city of Aleppo were part of military exercises - state media

Explosions caused by the military blowing up bombs abandoned by "terrorists" were heard on Tuesday near the Syrian city of Aleppo, state media said.

The explosions near the Hamdaniya highway were part of Syrian military exercises in the area, and were not the result of an act of sabotage or aggression, state media added.

